Victims of Nasarawa bombing deserve compensation ― NHRC

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has called for urgent action by the government by way of compensating the victims of the erroneous bombing of over 40 herdsmen in the Doma local government area of Nasarawa state and holding erring officers accountable in order to forestall further occurrence.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Chief Tony Ojukwu (SAN), who made the call in a statement in Abuja over the weekend, while reacting to media reports on the alleged erroneous bombing of civilians, including herdsmen by the Nigerian Air Force also decried the alleged bombing.

According to the Chief Human Rights Officer of Nigeria said, it is quite unfortunate that the…