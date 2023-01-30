Why FGs borrowing from CBN in 2023 will keep yields in fixed-income market low —Report

If the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) continues to prefer borrowing from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in 2023, yields in the domestic fixed-income market will not rise as high as economic fundamentals imply.

This is because FGN will not be under pressure to solicit funding from domestic investors, thus limiting the bargaining power of these investors.

This is according to a report from Cowrywise Investment Company.

The report, titled, “The Key Themes Guiding Your Investment Journey in 2023” by Busola Jeje and Basirat Adebiyi, analysts at the company, noted however, that this may not be the case given increased scrutiny from international organisations like the World…