2023 polls will be the best, Senate President assures EU observers, Kenya’s Raila Odinga

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan is upbeat that the forthcoming general elections will be the best ever in Nigeria.

Lawan expressed this optimism on Tuesday while playing host to a delegation of the European Union election observers and former Kenyan Prime Minister, Raila Odinga who paid separate courtesy visits to the Senate President.

Odinga was in Nigeria at the instance of the Management of the Leadership newspapers for their Annual Conference and Awards which held in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Senate President told his guests that the National Assembly had worked very hard to provide necessary support to the electoral agency and enacted the needed legislation to guide the…