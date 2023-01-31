CBN’s new naira redesign ill-timed ― Falae

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Minister of Finance, Oba Olu Falae, on Tuesday, faulted the timing of the Naira redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), saying it is disruptive of the economy.

Falae said the timing of the new naira was wrong and capable of throwing millions of Nigerians into the poverty bracket.

The former SGF stated this while speaking with journalists in Akure, describing the introduction of new naira notes as a good policy but ill-timed as the nation prepares for election.

Falae said the currency design is a normal thing in the world, but should not be allowed to disrupt economic activities in the country.

He added that…