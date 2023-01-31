How housing corporations can deliver social and rental houses —Experts

Experts, while decrying the unsatisfactory performance of the nation’s housing corporations in recent times, give some useful suggestions on how to turn around the fortunes of these agencies to deliver on their mandate. DAYO AYEYEMI reports

Housing corporations are statutorily created as government agencies to execute public housing programme and undertake the development of housing estates within the overall framework of the national housing policy.

This role they have been performing creditably over the years until a downward trend set in in the midst of over 17 million housing deficit in the country.

Despite the need to produce 700,000 dwelling units annually for next 20…