I will not respond to Tinubu’s abuses – Gov Emmanuel

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state says he is more concerned about installing good governance to rescue Nigeria and Nigerians from their present woes than join issues with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Governor Emmanuel who was reacting to an alleged insulting statement by the candidate during the APC Rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital on Monday, noted that Tinubu has nothing to bring to the table for Nigerians, hence his decision to abuse people instead of issue based campaigns.

Nigerian Tribune reports that, Tinubu during his rally in Uyo on Monday afternoon had said, “Akwa Ibom, that Boy were bring Atiku…