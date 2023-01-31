INEC returns Odii name as guber candidate

Mr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii has returned as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the March 11 2023 general election in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal.

This was contained in the third amendment released, signed by the Commission Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony on Monday. According to Anthony, the Commission in an explanatory statement accompanying the list said the third amendment became necessary due to various court orders it was served and death, correction of errors made by political parties.

This came after the commission on December 22, 2022, delisted Odii and his deputy candidate alongside the National Assembly…