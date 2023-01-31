Obi leads Atiku, Tinubu in ‘Nigerians Decide’ poll

“We conduct opinion polls on matters of public policy, like public engagement and participation in democratic exercise”

Labour Party (LP) standard-bearer, Peter Obi for the umpteenth time, is the most preferred candidate to win next month’s presidential election, according to the new poll concluded Monday by Nigerian Decides, an independent research think-tank based in the United States of America.

Peter Obi, princely garnered 1,645,167 to lead his closest rivals Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the…