Obi wants break for students to allow them vote

“So we are asking that a one week break should be giving as holiday to enable them to go and vote”

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi has called on the Nigerian universities to ensure they observe breaks that would provide students the opportunity to return home and vote in the general election in February 25.

He said the students who were home during the registration exercise constitute a block that cannot be ignored in the election process and so the university authorities should make their participation in the election possible.

He said Nigerian students who…