One killed, one injured as rival political supporters clash in Bauchi – Police

Ongoing campaign of the gubernatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Amb Saddique Baba Abubakar turned bloody as one person was killed while two others were injured.

The incident happened in Akuyam, Misau LGA of the state when the campaign train berthed there for electioneering campaigns.

State Police Command confirmed the killing and the injuries through the Public Relations Officer, SP Ahmed Wakil, in a telephone interview with Journalists in the state on Tuesday.

He said that two injured people were rushed to the Federal Medical Center, (FMC) Azare headquarters of Katagum local government area for immediate treatment following…