Osun PDP burnt down our office, threaten to kill us – APC leader

The All Progressives Congress in Ede, Osun state on Monday evening said they nearly being killed when armed thugs of the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) attacked it’s members at their party Secretariat located in the town, the country home of the sitting governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

One of the party leaders, Mufutau Oyewale who made this known in a statement in Osogbo, stated that, his party members escaped narrowly from the Secretariat by the grace of God.

According to him, “the armed thugs invaded their Secretariat and launched an attack on occupants of the place immediate after the election petition tribunal affirmed the immediate past governor of the state, Mr….