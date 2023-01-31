PDP inaugurates Elders Council to rescue,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has inaugurated its Elders Council ahead of the party’s local government rallies and other campaign activities.

The inauguration of the council which was conducted by the Deputy Governorship Candidate, Senator Paulinus Igwe Nwagu who stood in for Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii, the Ebonyi PDP Governorship candidate took place at the ANYI G’EMEYA Campaign Council Headquarters in Abakaliki.

Inaugurating the Council, Sen. Igwe Nwagu called on the elders to see their nominations as a call to active service and their duties mainly revolve around the guidance of the party leaders and members on the best ways to win the coming…