The birth of Africa’s largest rice mill in Imota

THE formal inauguration of Lagos Rice Mill in Imota by President Muhammadu Buhari seems to have signaled abundance rice supply to the Nigerian populace and by extension the African continent.

The Rice Mill which is the largest in Africa and third largest in the world is expected to generate about 250,000 direct and indirect jobs for Lagosians which will in turn conttribute immensely to the economy of the immediate community playing host to the Rice Mill, Lagos State, Nigeria and Africa in general.

The Rice Mill, is a 2 by 16 Metric Tonnes per hour standing on an area of 8.5Ha land with an annual paddy requirement of over 240,000MT to produce 2.5 million bags of 50kg rice per…