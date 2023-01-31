Tips when buying land for investment

BUYING land for the purpose of investment is a good decision anytime, but experts at Fanaka Real Estate Ltd say the following tips will help before and when paying for the land:

Don’t make a deal on your first visit. Don’t buy impulsively. Don’t make an offer before scoping the property. Conducting due diligence on a property is very important.

Visit on a cold, rainy miserable day. Look for water problems in the area. Is the area a flooding zone?

Visit at night and on weekdays. Is nighttime lighting offensive? Traffic? Noise? Odours?

Submit your offer in the lowest low of the off-season. Early…