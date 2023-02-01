9 ways to lower blood pressure without medication 

This is Nigeria and the struggle is real, the problems are real and so is high blood pressure…

The average Nigerian has the tendency to have high blood pressure which is why you need to look out for your health while going about your daily activities. There are different ways to lower your blood pressure without medication.

High blood pressure, also identified as hypertension, is a term that the average Nigerian knows about. Even children have an idea of what the term is.

