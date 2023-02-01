CNC, NUT, other stakeholders hold workshop on crime management in schools

On Wednesday, the Corps of Nigerian Commissionaires, CNC, Nigerian Region Oyo state school crime prevention units and other stakeholders held a workshop on crime management in Secondary schools in Oyo state.

The event, which was held at the premises of the I.M.G Basic School, Eleta, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, was well attended by security agencies, the Nigeria Union of Teachers, NUT, Oyo state chapter, representative of the Oyo State ministry of education, parents and community leaders who came together to discuss on crime management in schools.

Speaking at the event, Oyo State commandant, Corp of Nigerian Commissionaire, CNC, Dr. Orebiyi Adewole, explained that the event was…