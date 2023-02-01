Gridlock in Asaba Expressway as youths, activists protest fuel scarcity, new naira notes

There was gridlock along the busy Asaba/Onitsha expressway on Wednesday as angry youths, rights activists and motorists, protested in Asaba, over the high fuel prices and hoarding of new naira notes by banks.

Armed with placards, the protesters drummed for a better Nigeria and called on the authorities to intervene by reducing the cost of living for the citizens of the country.

The protesters led by a candidate for the house of representatives in the forthcoming election from Ethiope, Comrade Ukuanovwe, Odimbu demanded sanction for bank managers in the state for hoarding the new naira notes.

…