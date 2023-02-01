Nigeria Peace Corps signs MoU pact with UK firm for training of personnel

“It is important to note here that the world is going digital and the need to equip our members who are mostly youth with…

As the nation awaits President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Nigeria Peace Corps Establishment Bill, the Organisation on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with a United Kingdom-based ASQ Development and Training Company on the commencement of the training of its personnel.

Addressing newsmen on the development, the National Commandant of the Corps, Prof. Dickson Akoh stated that ICT instructors from the United Kingdom-based company…