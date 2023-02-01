Nigeria ranks 150 out of 180 on corruption index – Transparency International

The Transparency International (TI) released the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) with Nigeria ranking 150 out of 180 countries compared to 154 on the 2021 CPI results.

In the index published exclusively in Nigeria by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), the National Chapter of TI, showed that, while the index does not show specific incidences of corruption in the country, it indicates the perception of corruption in Nigeria.

The index is impartial, objective and globally acknowledged as the most widely used cross-country parameter for measuring corruption.

TI stressed that index perception is not an assessment of Nigeria’s anti-graft agencies who are…