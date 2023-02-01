Nigerians in a chokehold – Tribune Online

The past few weeks have been nothing short of hell on earth for most Nigerians. They have been going through one form of frustration or another. If it is not the evident fuel scarcity and its heightening cost, it is the scarcity of the redesigned notes coupled with the unrealistic deadlines set for currency swap. The new notes are notoriously hard to access. These are some of the major things that Nigerians are going through, from insecurity to inflation. The current fuel scarcity is a huge pain in the neck for many Nigerians. Most of the country heavily depends on fuel for their livelihoods and businesses. This is due to the deficient power supply that across the country. But…