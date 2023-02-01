Tinubu’s endorsement divides Edo farmers union

The division in the Edo State chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), on Tuesday, came to the fore as the Joel Usiagwu-led faction distanced itself from the penultimate week endorsement of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, by the group led by Chief Bako Dogwo.

Usiagwu, a factional chairman of Edo AFAN, who spoke at a press conference refuted the endorsement by Bako Dogwo, rival chairman of the association, stressing that farmers in Edo State would receive any political party or candidate who approached it but without any commitment to any.

Usiagwu, said Dogwo was purportedly suspended and, thus lacked the locus…