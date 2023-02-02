3 dead, 20 rescued, over 40 trapped as two-story building collapses in Abuja

Three casualties, twenty people were rescued, and forty people are believed to be trapped in a two-story commercial building under construction on 7th Avenue in Galadima area of Gwarinpa in Abuja.

An eye witness, John Edwin, who spoke to Nigerian Tribune, said he has lived in the area for many years and has always known the place to be a reserved green area. According to him, the workers on the site, especially laborers conveying blocks to the top, were over 60 when the building collapsed.

Edwin urged relevant authorities to call the management of the Federal Housing Authority to question illegally allocating green areas to commercial complex.

A few days after, the FCT…