Apostle Suleman tells Nigerians what to do during polls

Embattled General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman has issued stern warnings to Nigerians ahead of the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria.

According to him, the 2023 general elections will be a deciding factor, warning Nigerians to stand against any form of rigging during the polls.

In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle Thursday, the controversial pastor wrote;

“This coming election will be a deciding factor for generations unborn.

“We have never had it so terrible especially this past few weeks.

“Go to your polling unit and vote.. wait for it to be counted, get it all captured and recorded.. let’s see how they can lie to us with…