Auto Mechs set to end era of quacks in automobile industry with ‘Find Mech’

Auto Mechs Association of Nigeria said the era of the ugly trend of unqualified auto technicians known as quacks is over in the country, disclosing that a device known as Find Mech will soon be introduced.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the group, Mr Oladipupo Akinfaye, made this known while addressing newsmen in Lagos, saying that vehicle owners in Nigeria would no longer be exposed to the exploitation and agonies of unqualified auto technicians and quacks whose unprofessional activities had turned many of them to debtors as a result of ignorance of those who pretended to be auto engineers or auto technicians.

Akinfaye said the idea aimed to connect vehicle owners to high…