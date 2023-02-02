Bipolar mood disorders – Tribune Online

WHAT are mood disorders?

Everyday mood is characterized by normal fluctuations as we wake up some days feeling excited and happy to get out of bed, while some other days, we don’t quite feel so happy. Thus, feeling happy and good can be seen as a positive (+) score above the normal, while feeling unhappy may be seen as a negative (-) score below the normal. So, we can assume for example, that a hypothetical score within +10 and -10 of baseline (zero) is the normal range of mood. Even when we experience good news, we naturally would become very excited and happy, but within a few minutes to hours…at most a few days, we would have calmed down and adjusted to the new reality of…