Court remands Mother and son for reportedly killing inlaw over stolen meat

The Chief Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi, Benue State, Rosaline Iyorshe, ordered has ordered the remand of a 40-year-old housewife and mother, Charity Upev, along with her son, Tertsea, in a custodial centre for allegedly killing Fanen, their inlaw, over stolen meat on Tuesday, 31st January.

Although the Chief Magistrate failed to take their plea and adjourned the case till 8th February. It was reported that the police charged Charity and her son with criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide. These offences contravene sections 97 and 222 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004.

The prosecution counsel, Inspector Jonah Uletu, disclosed to the court that the Divisional Police…