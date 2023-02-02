Elections: We won’t joke with security of our youths on national service, INEC Chairman assures NYSC DG

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has assured the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) Brigadier-General Yushau Dogara Ahmed, that the safety of Youths under his watch would be given priority during and after the forthcoming general elections.

The INEC Chairman gave the assurance on Thursday during a courtesy visit by the DG, NYSC to his office in Abuja.

Checks revealed that the electoral umpire had since signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the leadership of the NYSC for the deployment of graduates on the mandatory one-year national service as ad-hoc staff during the general…