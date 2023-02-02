Leadership challenges in Sub-Saharan Africa (3)

IN this edition, I will attempt to briefly state some other factors which in my estimation play important roles in the making of leaders.

Training company and association

It is common knowledge that a man is affected by the company he keeps. Thus, a person who associates with others who have leadership traits and skills is likely to pick up and exhibit these traits himself. An English proverb confirms this principle to finality. It says:“Birds of the same feather flock together”.

Parental connection: Heritage

This is very much like the Trait theory. The only area of divergence is that in parental connection otherwise known as heritage, leadership skills are not…