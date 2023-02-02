NEPZA begins technical study of proposed Ekiti FTZ

Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) says it has agreed with the Ekiti State government on a two-week deadline to submit a technical report on the proposed “Knowledge and Technology” Free Trade Zone (FTZ).

This was stated in a statement issued recently by Dr Martins Odeh, Head of Corporate Communications, NEPZA.

Odeh said that the proposed Knowledge and Technology Free Trade Zone is to be established in Ado Ekiti.

“The parties agreed on February 7, 2023 deadline for submission of the report after the Managing Director/CEO of NEPZA, Professor Adesoji Adesugba, inspected the site and other associated infrastructure on Thursday in Ado Ekiti,” he said.

According…