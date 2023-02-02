Niger gov sympathises with citizens over effects of CBN’s cashless policy, naira notes redesign

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has sympathized with the citizens over the prevailing hardship as a result of redesigned Naira notes and the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Governor stated this in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane on Thursday in Minna, the state capital, adding that the Governor was deeply moved by the attendant consequences of the policy which has been affecting the citizens, especially the scarcity of the Naira notes.

According to the SSG, “Government is aware that the situation has been the most difficult experience in the last few days as many Nigerlites…