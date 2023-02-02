Omo-Agege vows to tackle perennial flooding in Asaba, environs

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has promised to tackle the perennial flooding in Asaba and its environs with balloon technology if elected as the next governor of Delta State.

The Delta APC governorship candidate decried the annual flooding of Oko, Okwie and other parts of Asaba, the state capital with the displacement of people and destruction of businesses.

He assured that when elected, the perennial flood crisis will be tackled headlong once and for all, noting that the state has the resources to tackle it.

Omo-Agage, speaking during the continuation of his ward-to-ward campaign to Oko kingdom, Okwie and Asaba in Oshimili South Local Government Area,…