Reading, maths: UNICEF’s verdict on Nigerian children

NIGERIANS worried about the downturn in educational performance in Nigerian primary and secondary schools must have had their worst fears confirmed with the latest report by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) indicating that 75 percent of Nigerian children aged between seven and 14 years cannot read a simple sentence or solve a basic mathematics problem. The UN agency gave this startling verdict last week in a statement issued by its Country Representative, Ms Christian Munduate, to mark this year’s International Day of Education. Munduate said: “I join the global call to invest in people, prioritise education and urge Nigeria to deliver on the commitments made by…