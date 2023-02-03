2023 elections: Islamic scholar urges positive attitude among Nigerians

RENOWNED Islamic scholar and preacher, Dr Dawood Amoo Alaga, has urged Nigerians, especially Muslims, to approach this month’s presidential and National Assembly elections and the subsequent governorship and other elections in March with a positive attitude.

He called on prospective voters to avoid discouragement and exercise their franchise on the days of the elections, just as he appealed to the candidates, from presidential to House of Assembly, to purge themselves of impure intentions.

Amoo Alaga spoke on Sunday in Ibadan, Oyo State, at a public lecture entitled ‘2023 General Election and the Role of the Ummah’ organised by the Anfani, Imalefalafia, Ososami and their…