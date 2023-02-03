Atiku on the right side of history

WITH a little over three weeks to the February 25 Presidential election, it has become crystal clear the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria (1999-2007), Atiku Abubakar, stands tall well above the 17 other contestants. The Wazirin Adamawa has consistently shown a very good understanding of the Nigerian nation, capacity to deliver and empathy for the weak among us. Perhaps the clearest sign that Atiku is headed for victory came, ironically, from the frustrations of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which culminated in his second outburst in as many occasions in Ogun State. It is like anytime the Asiwaju sees…