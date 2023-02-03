Cash, fuel scarcity: Makinde stops reelection campaign as violent protesters storm Oyo secretariat

By Wale Akinselure

The protesters were on Friday stormed the Oyo State Secretariat, Ibadan, destroying properties in sight and visiting violence on any human being attempting to obstruct their march.

In the wake of Friday’s protests in Ibadan, the state capital, governor Seyi Makinde announced indefinite suspension of his reelection campaign.

Wielding sticks, woods and other dangerous weapons, the protesters forced open the two main gates of the Secretariat with security operatives taking cover.

It was a chaotic scene at the state Secretariat with civil servants and people within the Secretariat scramping for safety.

The rampaging protesters subsequently made their way to…