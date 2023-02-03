Fuel, naira woes: Police unveil plan to attack banks, media houses, other strategic places by hoodlums in Oyo

By Soji Ajibola

Police have hinted of a plan to attack offices of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) banks, media houses and other strategic places under guise of fuel and inadequate supply of redesigned naira notes by unscrupulous elements in Oyo state.

It will be recalled that aggrieved residents at the early hours of Friday took over major roads, especially Gate/Iwo road axis in Ibadan North East local government area in protest against inadequate supply of naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Also, customers waited endlessly at the various points of the Automated Teller Machines of some of the banks in the metropolis.

Long queues were observed at some…