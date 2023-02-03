Google launches first dedicated ‘Startups Accelerator’ for women founders in Africa

Google has announced that applications are now open for the inaugural Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Africa Programme. The program aims to empower and support women founders on the continent by providing resources and opportunities for them to scale their startups and address African problems.

Women founders who are building tech startups in Africa or for Africa can apply through the programme website at g.co/acceleratorafrica before the February 20th, 2023 deadline. Eligible applicants must have a working product or service, a viable business model, and a working team. The application process includes a written application and an interview with the program…