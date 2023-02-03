INEC to conduct mock accreditation in Nasarawa Mach 4

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Nasarawa, Dr Uthman Ajidagba says the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would conduct mock accreditation of voters in the State on Saturday, February 4th.

According to him, the mock accreditation of voters will be held in 12 polling units across six local government areas of the state.

He said the affected local government areas include Lafia, Awe, Nassarawa Eggon, Wamba, Karu and Nasarawa.

He said the exercise, which is part of preparations for the 2023 general elections, was to test-run the functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

He urged eligible voters in the respective polling units to turn…