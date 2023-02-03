Man dies after queuing for many hours in the bank

For many hours, an unnamed bank customer has died after queuing at a generation bank in Agbor, Delta State.

The sad incident occurred on Thursday, 2nd February, in the Ika South Local Government Area, Delta State.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, in Delta state, DSP Bright Edafe, said the deceased came to the bank to collect his ATM card.

He said, ”He was not trying to withdraw cash; he came to collect his ATM card,”

Nigerians have expressed the painful experience they endure…