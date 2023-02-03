S/Court affirms Kefas Agbu as PDP Gov’ship candidate in Taraba

The Supreme Court on Friday, affirmed Colonel Kefas Agbu (Rtd) as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba for the March 11, 2023 governorship election in the State.

The judgement of the apex court delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal sitting in Yola, Adamawa state that dismissed two different suits challenging the eligibility of Kefas Agbu to contest the governorship primary election of the PDP in Taraba.

The twin appeals dismissed by the apex Court were those by two contenders for the governorship ticket, Hilkiah Buba-Joda and Jerome Nyameh.

The court, in the judgment, held that the appellants acted…