We’re monitoring your activities, NANS tells INEC

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to remain totally neutral and transparent in its activities concerning the forthcoming general elections.

The students body made the call in a statement made available to Tribune Online by the national public relations officer of the association, Mr Tope Giwa, on Friday.

According to the statement, NANS as a body is closely observing and monitoring all INEC activities as regards the ongoing electoral process in the country.

“We expect INEC to go strictly by the rules of the game and be fair and impartial to all political parties and at end deliver nothing …