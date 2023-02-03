Yoruba Youths tell FG to stop fuel, naira scarcity

Yoruba youths under the auspices of Yoruba Youth Council (YYC) have charged the Federal Government to put an end to the unnecessary hardship faced by Nigerians over the newly redesigned Naira notes and fuel scarcity in the country.

The youths who described the situations in the country as unacceptable and no longer tolerable, noted that Nigerians are going through double hardship as fuel scarcity and new naira notes crippled the nation’s socioeconomic activities.

The Youths while speaking through the leader of YYC, Eric Oluwole, in a statement, after its meeting, said the Federal Government should put an end to the avoidable, unnecessary, crippling and pain-inducing fuel and…