3 vigilante killed, others injured as gunmen attack

Gunmen on Friday night attacked police and vigilante facilities at Abagana, in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

A source from the area said there was a rain of bullets in the area at about 9 pm, and that the incident lasted for close to 45 minutes.

A resident of the Area, Nnaemeka Obitube said at least three vigilante operatives were gunned down by the bandits, while several persons, including Obitube himself and his friend, Odi, who live around the area sustained bullet wounds.

Obitube who said his arm, where he was brushed by a stray bullet had been treated, also narrated how the incident happened.

“It was very unimaginable. It was the Chelsea match that…