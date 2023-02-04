Adeleke pledges to revalidate mandate through judicial process

Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Friday pledged to revalidate his governorship mandate nullified by the state petition tribunal through the same judicial process.

Adeleke made the pledge while receiving ‘Unit to Unit Ambassadors,’ a campaign organisation from Osun West Senatorial District in Osogbo, according to a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

The statement told the organization, “You can’t have a strong democracy unless we all hold the judiciary as the indispensable arbiter. So we are going on appeal and we trust we are going to get justice. I urge all of us to be calm and go about our daily…