Citizens’ Common alleges corruption

The Citizens’ Common Advocacy International has called on the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission to begin an immediate investigation into the Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) policies, practices and treatment of Nigerians, alleging that people pay the service to issue passports but remain frustrated and denied their right to an acceptable standard of service.

The organisation in a statement during the weekend in Abuja said the NIS’s disposition towards passport issuance could not continue the way it is.

The statement issued by Bukola Adimula, Programme Associate, (Communications and Engagement), Citizens’ Common, said the frustrating experiences of…