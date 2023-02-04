Don’t apply henna in your hands before election, INEC tells Bauchi women

Ishola Michael – Bauchi

Women in Bauchi who want to vote during the forthcoming general elections, have been advised not to apply henna one week to the election to enable the Bimodal Voter Accreditation system (BVAS) recognise their finger print.

The advice was given by the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Bauchi, Borno and Yobe, Modibo Abubakar while answering questions from journalists in the State after monitoring the mock accreditation and functionality of the BVAS machine conducted on Saturday.

The Mock Accreditation to test-run the BVAS was held in 12 polling units in six Registration Areas/Wards across the three Senatorial zones located in Bauchi, Darazo,…