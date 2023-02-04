Fashola’s account of Ladoja’s impeachment saga false- Adeleke, ex-Oyo speaker

By Dare Adekanmbi

A former speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Adeolu Adeleke, has described as false and a tissue of lies an account of the impeachment story of former governor Rashidi Ladoja given by the Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.

In a circulating video of his interview on Instagram, Fashola said he and a group of lawyers instituted the case against Ladoja’s impeachment, saying, “it was that case that went all the way to the Supreme Court and Ladoja was returned to the office before he finally lost his re-election.”

Ladoja was impeached in January 2006 by a group of lawmakers loyal to the then strongman of Ibadan politics, Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu, but…