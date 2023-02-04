IGP Alkali Baba’s welfare drives and the changing face of NPF

Written by Olumuyiwa Adejobi

Health is said to be wealth and sound health, good pay and smooth insurance policies are the propellers of success in every organization. For a man to be productive at work, his health must be sound, his wages must be attractive and he must also be adequately insured in the event of unforeseen circumstances like severe injury or death.

Health and welfare programmes designed to promote the physical, mental and material well-being of police officers are among the visions and drives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba since his assumption of office.

It is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf that IGP Alkali has…