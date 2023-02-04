LP reps candidate escapes assassination,

The Labour Party (LP) candidate for the House of Representatives for Lere Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Suleiman Tambaya escaped death by the whiskers when gunmen invaded his residence at Gure village in Lere Local Government Area of the state, killing two people during the invasion.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Friday night when the hoodlums invaded the candidate’s10:00 pm residence at about 10:00pm.

But it was said the LP candidate was not around during the attack on his residence as he was attending a political meeting in Kaduna.

Speaking in an interview on Saturday, the LP candidate, Tambaya said, “I was planning to go home…