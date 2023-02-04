‘Northerners will disappoint’ – Adebanjo to Tinubu

By Olayinka Olukoya| Abeokuta

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been advised to stop living in a fool’s paradise concerning his intention to become the next president of the country.

This advice was the crux of the message of the leader of the pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, while addressing supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, at a rally held on Saturday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Adebanjo submitted that Northerners would disappoint the APC presidential candidate, thereby urging him to withdraw his candidacy for Obi.

He further said…